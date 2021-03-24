CSS Returning to Full In-Person Learning this Fall

DULUTH, Minn.– The college of St. Scholastica is preparing to bring students back to the classrooms.

This comes after CSS has been in a hybrid learning model all school year. The plan is for all students and faculty to return this fall for in-person learning.

“About a year ago, we were transitioning all of our classes to an online format and that was something that was done very quickly and on the fly,” said Laura Johnson, Associate Director of Communications at CSS. “We’re able to actually put a little bit more thought and intention in how we welcome back our community.”

A committee of staff and students is working to make sure the reopen follows state and federal guidelines as cases decline and vaccinations continue.