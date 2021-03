Gordy’s Hi-Hat Opens in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn.- Gordy’s Hi-Hat opened for its 61st season today.

This year is quite different than past years due to the pandemic, as the restaurant continues its carhop service, along with a window outside where you can order.

Check out the story above from Fox 21 Photojournalist Adam Jagunich on opening day, which was quite busy.