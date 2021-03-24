Grand Rapids Falls to Andover in Section 7AA Boys Hockey Final

Braeden Holcomb and Hayden DeMars each scored for the Thunderhawks, who finish their season with a 15-2-1 overall record.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – A three-goal deficit would be too much to battle back from as the Grand Rapids boys hockey team fell to Andover 3-2 Wednesday night in the Section 7AA championship game.

