Local Unions Handing Out Free Food Thursday at The DECC

DULUTH, Minn.– While the pandemic is making it hard for some Northlanders to put food on the table, one local organization is trying to get their hands on some.

Volunteers from local unions are going to be hosting a Farmers to Families giveaway at the DECC by the Irvin. Giving away 2,600 boxes of food filled with meat, cheese, milk, fruit, and vegetables.

Boxes will be put in vehicles for contactless pickup from union volunteers, who say it’s great to give back to those in need.

“Labor, we’re always giving back to the community. Community involvement is very important to us. Giving back to people who may be underprivileged,” said Craig Olson, President of the Duluth Building Trades Council. “It just feels good to help people in times like this with the COVID-19. A lot of people are still out of work, a lot of people are still hurting.”

“The labor community has been really good to us and we want to be able to give back because Duluth is a strong union town. And it’s incredible to be able to help people that are in need and they’re so gracious so that’s what we’re here to do,” said UFCW 1189 member Bruce Bergh.

The food giveaway starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday.