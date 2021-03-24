Longtime Blues Musician Mick Sterling Stopping in Duluth to Promote New Book

Sterling Will Visit Duluth's West Theatre Thursday, Mar. 25, and Friday, Mar. 26 to Discuss the Book and Perform

DULUTH, Minn. – Many people throughout the region know Mick Sterling as the soulful rock singer and leader of many bands, a key performer in the annual Bayfront Blues Fest, plus as a committed philanthropist.

In his new book, And Else: A Version of Life According to Mick Sterling, readers get to meet Mick Sterling, the engaging observer and talented writer who, through 24 new essays, is going to make you think twice about things as common as toast, coffee and card tables.

And to give you pause over life’s heavier episodes, from losing a 29-year-old son to cancer, to sharing a stage with Prince just days before he died to discovering the joy and quirky delights in places and people you never imagined could produce either.

There is also a generous amount of easy and hard-earned humor in And Else, the title stemming from a fond childhood expression that his late son Tucker used often.

Sterling will be visiting the West Theatre in Duluth Thursday, Mar. 25, and Friday, Mar. 26 to read from his book, chat with local residents, and perform.

The event is free and open to the public.

Those interested need to register for the event. Click here for more information.