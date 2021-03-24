Man Arrested After Shooting In Duluth Heights

DULUTH, Minn. – One man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after a shooting in the Duluth Heights neighborhood involving several rounds.

A spokesperson for the Duluth Police Department said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Baylis Street and Pecan Avenue.

An investigator witnessed the shooting go down while under surveillance for a different case at Windwood Apartments.

Authorities say the suspect shot out of a vehicle’s window at least six times into the intersection.

The vehicle was eventually stopped at the Speedway at 6th Avenue East. A male and female were detained from the car for questioning.

The suspected shooter was arrested on weapons charges.

The firearm involved was recovered. Nobody was injured.