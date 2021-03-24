Man Arrested After Shooting In Duluth Heights
Investigator witnessed the suspect shoot from a vehicle.
DULUTH, Minn. – One man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after a shooting in the Duluth Heights neighborhood involving several rounds.
A spokesperson for the Duluth Police Department said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Baylis Street and Pecan Avenue.
An investigator witnessed the shooting go down while under surveillance for a different case at Windwood Apartments.
Authorities say the suspect shot out of a vehicle’s window at least six times into the intersection.
The vehicle was eventually stopped at the Speedway at 6th Avenue East. A male and female were detained from the car for questioning.
The suspected shooter was arrested on weapons charges.
The firearm involved was recovered. Nobody was injured.