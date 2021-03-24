Minnesota Power Employee Dies From Injuries Sustained While Working on Electrical Equipment

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power announced on Wednesday afternoon that an employee has died after sustaining injuries Tuesday while working at a substation near Bovey.

Company officials say the employee “experienced an electrical contact while working on electrical equipment at the substation.”

The employee was quickly transported to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital by local emergency responders and was later transferred to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

“This is a devastating loss and our hearts are with our coworker’s family, friends, fellow employees, and the entire community,” said Bethany Owen, ALLETE CEO and President. “We extend our deepest condolences as well as support and resources to the employee’s family and coworkers during this difficult time. Safety is at the forefront of what we do each and every day. We are working to identify what caused the incident and we are committed to help prevent anything like this from happening again.”

Minnesota Power says work was halted at the substation following the incident to allow for a thorough investigation.

Minnesota Power has notified OSHA and will cooperate with them as the company conducts its investigation.

The company has not released the identity of the employee.