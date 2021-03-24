Player Signings Build Excitement for Upcoming Duluth FC Season

Duluth FC will open their season at home on May 22nd against the Joy Athletic Club.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, Duluth FC announced some player signings to begin to build excitement for the upcoming season.

The Bluegreens did not get to play at all last year due to the pandemic. But now that the roster almost set and the schedule is finalized, the team is anxious is finally get back on the pitch.

“There was always that little bit, you know, you were working hard without knowing what the rewards were going to be. And now that that carrot’s there at the end. You’re really motivated. And that’s that little drive when you’re on your last rep, when you’re on your last set of whatever it is, that motivation really pushes you towards it all,” said new signee Scott Wilson.

“My phone’s been kind of ringing off the hook the last couple of weeks and answering e-mails. People are really eager to get in here on the earliest possible date and start training. I think the players are excited and we’re all looking forward to finally seeing some soccer and getting back to it after such a long layoff,” head coach Sean Morgan said.

