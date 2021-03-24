Port Authority Leaders Anticipate Great Shipping Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The shipping season officially begins today as the Soo Locks have already opened.

Leaders at the Duluth Seaway Port Authority are expecting a great 2021 season, anticipating a rebound from the pandemic-induced lows of the 2020 season.

Iron Ore is the number one cargo by tonnage through the port.

The indicators for that cargo are positive. They also expect grain to also do well as the economy grows after the pandemic.

“As everyone is vaccinated and as our economy is recovering throughout the nation and throughout the world, we expect business for the port to be much improved as well,” said Deb DeLuca, the executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

The port authority recently moved to Garfield Avenue, being adjacent to the Clure Public Marine Terminal. Officials say that the building’s proximity to the Clure Terminal and Duluth-Superior’s waterfront will be helping in supporting commercial maritime activity and the regional industries.