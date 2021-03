Prep Girls Basketball: Esko, Duluth Marshall Advance to Section 7AA Championship

The Eskomos will host the Hilltoppers Friday night in the section championship game. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

ESKO, Minn. – In the Section 7AA girls basketball semi-finals, Esko needed overtime to knock off Crosby-Ironton 63-60 and Duluth Marshall used a strong second half to top Pequot Lakes 92-75.

The Eskomos will host the Hilltoppers Friday night in the section championship game. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.