Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Excited for Another Trip to State Tournament

Puck drop for Friday's game against Luverne at the Xcel Energy Center is set for 1 p.m.

PROCTOR, Minn. – After a one-year hiatus last season, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team took care of business this past weekend as they are heading back to the state tournament for fifth time since 2014.

The Mirage will carry their undefeated record to the Xcel Energy Center, a place many of the players have already been to. So for this quarterfinal match-up, they’ll lean towards the upperclassmen and their big game experience.

“I think we have a lot of leadership on this team and we all want the same thing. We all want to win state. We all want to get there. We all want to be champions. I think we’re all on the same page with that,” right winger Michaela Phinney said.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to play in the state tournament in 2010 with the Mirage. And now to just be a coach and get the girls to be able to experience that same feeling is all I could have asked for this season,” said head coach Emma Stauber.

The Mirage will open up against Luverne, the champions of Section 3A. And although the Cardinals aren’t ranked in the top ten in the state, they’ve got a team that can create some problems.

“They have one of the top scorers in the state so we’re definitely going to have to watch her, but also Coach says we have to play our game and we’re going to focus on our systems this week,” said senior right winger Macy Sieger.

“We just got to find a way to neutralize them with out team. We were just talking about it. We got to be able to make them adjust to us and they have to neutralize our whole team, not just a couple players,” Stauber said.

