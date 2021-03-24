Spirit Valley Home Damaged in Electrical Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – A home in Spirit Valley sustained $40,000 worth of damage when a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, fire crews responded to reports of a fire around 3:32 a.m. at 4706 West 5th Street.

When fire crews arrived at the scene they found flames engulfing the rear addition of the home.

The homeowners were able to evacuate the house prior to fire crews arriving at the scene.

The fire department says the fire was successfully extinguished and was contained to the three-season addition of the home.

The cause of the fire was reported as electric.

The fire remains under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office.