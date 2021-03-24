Surfers Enjoy Waves on Lake Superior

The strong winds Wednesday yielded some fine conditions for surfers.

One surfer says he learned his skills through UMD’s Recreational Sports Outdoor Program and says the waves were perfect.

“There’s a couple guys up the north side of Lester right now. You see them catch waves occasionally. The breaks a little bigger over on the north side than it is over here on the south side,” UMD Student, Kevin Milligan says.

Milligan goes on to say that the three to five foot waves are high enough to surf, but certain spots up the shores of Lake Superior are better than the others.

“Occasionally up the shore up at Stony Point there’s like twelve foot waves last Friday. That’s always an experience for everyone,” Milligan says.

If never surfed before, Milligan says Park Point is the best place to give it a try without the rocky shoreline.