Walz: Minnesota Ranks First in the Nation in Vaccines Administered

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz announced today that Minnesota currently ranks number one in the country for the highest percentage of vaccine dosages administered.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota has administered 88.55% of the vaccine dosages received.

“I am so proud of all the hard work done in our state to make Minnesota a consistent leader in the nation in getting shots into arms,” said Governor Walz. “From our providers working around the clock, to local public health organizing on the ground, to our community leaders providing invaluable services and educating their neighbors, to all the Minnesotans rolling up their sleeves when it’s their turn, I am grateful for everyone in our state working together to end this pandemic. Now let’s keep up the good work — we won’t stop until every Minnesotan who wants a shot gets one.”

The governor’s office says Minnesota has consistently ranked in the top ten states for vaccine doses administered over the last month.