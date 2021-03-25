6 Arrested After Locking Themselves To Line 3 Construction Site

FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Six people are under arrest in St. Louis County after locking themselves to the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline construction site.

The arrests happened Thursday in Floodwood Township, just east of the city of Floodwood.

When deputies arrived, as many as 30 anti-pipeline demonstrators were there.

Four of them were locked to heavy machinery and two others were locked to a construction gate, according to officials.

The suspects were taken to the St. Louis County Jail for trespassing.

A seventh person was also arrested for refusing to follow orders.

All but one are from out of state, including California, Idaho and Vermont.