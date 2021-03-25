Americorps Volunteers Needed for Local Organizations

More than 700 individuals are needed throughout Minnesota beginning in June through the Minnesota Americorps Emergency Response Initiative.

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 700 individuals are needed throughout Minnesota beginning in June through the Minnesota Americorps Emergency Response Initiative.

The initiative was launched in the spring of 2020 to help Minnesota organizations affected by COVID-19.

Starting in June, Americorps members will be helping in a variety of ways, including with students attending summer programs. They will also help people and families facing food insecurity, homelessness, and isolation.

“Just the impact of the work that we experience last summer was just so great,” said Katelyn Dokken, the senior manager for the Emergency Response Initiative. ”Like I said, there was just so much need and we’ve all been affected by this pandemic in different ways.”

Organizations that are in need of assistance of Americorps members who will get a stipend are asked to apply by tomorrow, March 26th. However, the program will accept applications that are submitted afterward on a rolling basis. Click here for more information.