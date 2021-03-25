Bayfield County Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – The Bayfield County Health Department says there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks despite rising vaccination rates in the community.

New cases have been seen particularly in Washburn, Herbster, Iron River, Bayfield, Red Cliff, and Cable with a noticeable increase in children and young adults.

The health department says many of the new cases have been found to be in relation to smaller gatherings among friends and family members.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Bayfield County rose from a “medium-level” to a “high level” for COVID-19 activity on Wednesday. The county had been categorized as “low level” just last week.

“This rapid reversal in trends of new COVID-19 cases is alarming, especially in light of new COVID-19 variants spreading across the United States,” health department officials said in a Thursday press release.

The following COVID-19 precautions are still recommended at this time:

Wear a mask when in public settings or around non-household family members.

Stay at least 6 feet apart from others.

Avoid gatherings outside of your immediate family if unvaccinated against COVID-19.

You should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home away from others.

Do not go out in public if you are not feeling well.

Avoid visiting unvaccinated persons, or persons at an increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 if you are not feeling well, have recently traveled, or attended a gathering that includes people you do not live with.

Avoid or delay domestic or international travel if you are unvaccinated. If you do travel, follow CDC requirements and recommendations.

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are offered.

For more information on COVID-19 disease activity across Wisconsin or in Bayfield County, click here.