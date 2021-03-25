Blue Angels Preparing for 2021 Duluth Airshow

This year, the show will be bringing back fan favorites and also an updated version of the Blue Angel planes.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Airshow is back in 2021 after its cancellation last year due to the pandemic.

The headliners, the U.S Navy Blue Angels, were in town on Thursday to talk about some of the different things they are doing this year.

Now, both Grandmas Marathon and the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo will kick off back-to-back weekends with events this summer.

This year, the show will be bringing back fan favorites and also an updated version of the Blue Angel planes.

The new Super Hornet fighter jets will be 30% larger than the previous model allowing for a bigger spectacle in the sky’s.

“You can expect to see precision formation flying from the entire delta pilots one through six but specifically from pilots one through four in the Blue Angel diamond,” Blue Angel #7, Lt. Julius Bratton says. “The two solo pilots demonstrating the maximum performance of the aircraft. You’re going to feel the power of the aircraft watching the solos perform.”

Masks will be required for event goers and social distancing rules will be in effect.

Currently the event will be capped at 10,000 people per day.

Although the event will be limited to what the traditional airshow crowds look like, event coordinators will be adapting to state guidelines to make changes if necessary.

“With 2021 coming back from a rough year we are definitely looking to be creative and flexible with how we still execute our outreach and show our flight demonstration out to the world,” Blue Angel #8, Lt. Katlin Forster says. “We are abiding by all of the COVID guidelines to make sure everybody is safe both in the air and on the ground.”

Tickets previously purchased for the 2020 airshow will still be honored.

Right now, organizers will not be planning on selling tickets at the door and are only selling advanced tickets online.

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can do so here: Duluth Airshow

The airshow will take place June 26th and 27th.