COVID Cases Rise in Northern St. Louis County

Places in northern St. Louis County have experienced high numbers of COVID cases, specifically during the last couple of weeks.

Health officials say these cases have been active in places like Hibbing, Aurora, and Ely. About 15% of total county cases were in Ely last week.

Those cases have been connected to social gatherings, sports, and travel-related spread.

“We’re vaccinating for impact so we want to vaccinate the highest risk possible and work down to the general population and we’re moving through vaccine distribution quickly,” said Amy Westbrook, the public health director for St. Louis County.

Officials also say that variants have been circulating in different parts of the state. The U.K. variant has also been identified in northern St. Louis County.