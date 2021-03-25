Damiano Center Announces Opening of Hygiene Facility

DULUTH, Minn. – Damiano Center announced on Thursday the opening of its six-unit hygiene facility which will be available to anyone who visits the center during regular operating hours or schedules an appointment.

The Damiano Center says appointments can be scheduled through the Community services program.

In a recent press release, Damiano Center officials said, “We have chosen this approach because we have witnessed the need first hand through serving people experiencing homelessness and people who are low income in our regular programs.”

The hygiene facility will provide showers and toilets to anyone who needs them.

Guests will need to fill out a form when using the shower for liability purposes but no other questions will be asked and they will not experience any judgment for use of the services.

Damiano will adjust the operations of the unit as needed in order to meet the needs of the community.

The hygiene unit will be available for use Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

