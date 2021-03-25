Damiano Center Opens Hygiene Facility

DULUTH, Minn. – The Damiano Center has set up its six-unit hygiene facility after getting it over the winter.

Each unit has a shower and toilet and people can stop by during operating hours or schedule an appointment to use one of the units.

Workers there say they’re happy to serve the homeless and to help people with their overall confidence and dignity.

“The rewarding for me is just helping people out,” said Turvor Hollman, the hygiene unit custodian for the Damiano Center. “I understand cleaning and everything most of the homeless, they come here. Just friends, relatives come through. And they can take them the showers. Just a blessing that you can be in this situation in this town.”

The hygiene unit is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.