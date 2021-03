Duluth East Boys Basketball Win First Section Title Since 2012

It is the Greyhounds first section title since 2012 and the first for head coach Rhett McDonald.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior guard Giovani Saldivar led the way with 24 points as the Duluth East boys basketball team got the home win over Coon Rapids 74-60 Thursday night.

