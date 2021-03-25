Duluth Police Officer Sustains ‘Minor Injuries’ In Kenwood Avenue Crash

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth police officer is being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital after colliding with a car in the Kenwood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the police department, the crash happened at the intersection of College Street and Kenwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

The Duluth police squad car was traveling northbound on Kenwood Avenue with its lights and sirens on when it collided with a vehicle turning left from Kenwood Avenue into the College of St. Scholastica.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The four occupants in the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol was requested to investigate the crash.