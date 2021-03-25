Essentia Health Launches Program to Help Patients Connect With Community Resources

DULUTH, Minn.– Essentia Health is partnering with other healthcare groups to launch a program to connect people with community groups.

By going to their website and typing in your zip code, it will find local organizations for things like food, transportation, and housing. Those at Essentia are excited to help connect people to the program, especially during the pandemic.

“Wanting to make sure that we were able to connect patients to as many needed resources that we have in the community. Also with COVID, we knew that social service programs were changing the way they delivered care,” said Emily Anderson of Essentia Health.

Local community organizations are encouraged to sign up on their website and get involved.