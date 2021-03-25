Fitger’s 5K Increases In-Person Capacity to 900

The race will now have 20 waves of 45 people, which will be separated by five minutes each.

DULUTH, Minn. – Grandma’s Marathon-Duluth and the Young Athletes Foundation announced this week that the in-person capacity for the 2021 Fitger’s 5K has been increased to 900 runners.

The news follows the announcement of loosened statewide restrictions by governor Tim Walz. The race will now have 20 waves of 45 people, which will be separated by five minutes each. Masks will be required, except when actively participating. The Fitger’s 5K will take place April 17th. For more information: head to GrandmasMarathon.com.