Food Boxes Distributed to Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier today, multiple organizations came together in Duluth to help those in need during a special event where thousands of pounds of food were given away.

Hot dogs, taco meat, and plain yogurt. People came to the DECC parking lot to get their fair share of food.

About 2,500 gallons of milk and 2,500 boxes of food were distributed to families in need with funding coming from the CARES Act.

Organizers say everyone in need of help was grateful for the support.

“The graciousness of people coming up here and they’re all thankful and “well, I’ll take some to my neighbor” and we’re like, “Yeah, take it to your neighbor,” you know, they’re thinking they can only have one box but we’re like this is for our community,” said Beth McCuskey, the president of the Duluth Central Labor Body.

Currently, Minnesota food shelves say they have seen more people come through their doors and drive through than any other year on record and that is not expected to decrease in 2021.

Volunteers for Thursday’s event added it important to do things like this as the pandemic continues to hit families hard financially.

“Whenever a person’s struggling and stuff, it’s kind of our duty as a community and we’re here to help each other out and stuff,” said Lee Enke, a volunteer with UFCW Local 1189. “It’s the duty to help each other out.”

Volunteers involved in the distribution were from UFCW Local 1189, retired teachers, city councilors, and retirees.

Organizers say they’ll put together another distribution depending on the need.