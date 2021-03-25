Governor Tim Walz to Deliver State of the State Address on Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that he will deliver his third State of the State address on Sunday.

The address will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be delivered from the Governor’s former social studies classroom at Mankato West High School.

The State of the State address was originally scheduled for March 21 but was postponed to complete a ten-day quarantine after a potential exposure to COVID-19 on March 17.