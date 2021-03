Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Team Wins Section 7AAA Championship

The Thunderhawks are back in the state tournament after a two-year hiatus.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Kyra Giffen and Braya LaPlant led the way as the Grand Rapids girls basketball team used a strong second half to defeat Chisago Lakes 58-48 to win the Section 7AAA championship.

And in Section 7A, Mountain Iron-Buhl stifled Cherry defensively as the Rangers rolled past the Tigers 60-28. Jordan Zubich led MIB with 25 points.