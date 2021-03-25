Hermantown Boys Hockey Take Down Duluth Denfeld to Win Section 7A Championship

Seniors Joey Pierce and Ethan Lund each scored twice as the Hermantown boys hockey team defeated Duluth Denfeld 7-1 to win the Section 7A championship.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Seniors Joey Pierce and Ethan Lund each scored twice as the Hermantown boys hockey team defeated Duluth Denfeld 7-1 to win the Section 7A championship.

George Peterson, Aydyn Dowd and Beau Janzig also scored for the Hawks, who are going to the Class A state tournament for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons. Kade Shea scored the lone goal for the Hunters.