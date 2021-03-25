Motorcycle Shops Begin Spring Tune-Ups

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– As we head into spring here in the northland, local motorcycle shops are reminding riders to make sure their ride is ready to go.

The business Ape Hangers Customs in Hermantown is beginning to see bikes coming into the shop for spring tune -ups. Those at the shop are putting on new tires, checking fluids, and making other custom modifications to motorcycles.

Staff at shop says it’s better to get the fixes right away.

“The problem that most people have is that they procrastinate, it’s human nature. So, you wait until the last minute, there’s going to be at least 10 to 15 other people waiting to that last minute and then it’s first come first serve,” said Patrick Hanna of Ape Hangers Customs.

Those at the shop say to check the tire pressure and battery of your motorcycle before you hit the open road again.