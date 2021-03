Prep Boys Basketball: Moose Lake-Willow River, Hibbing Moving On to State Tournament

The Rebels and Bluejackets won their section championships on the road Thursday night.

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. – In the Section 7AA championship game, Moose Lake-Willow River scored early and often as they knocked off Pequot Lakes 57-51 for their second-ever trip to the Class AA state tournament.

And in Section 7AAA, it was Hibbing getting the win over defending section champs Princeton 80-59.