Savoring the Flavors of Spring With Key Lime Pie from Lady Meg’s Cakes

Cooking Connection: Key Lime Pie with Graham Cracker Crust

SUPERIOR, Wis. – What started as a passion has now turned into a small-scale profession for Superior resident Meghan Gobel.

Over the past few months, Gobel, the creator of Lady Meg’s Cakes, launched a Facebook page to promote her hobby of baking and sharing the goodies with customers in the Twin Ports.

She’s overjoyed to see the outpouring of support she’s receiving since the launch.

Gobel says she has always enjoyed the art of baking and continues to use recipes that have been passed down from her family throughout generations.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Gobel whips up her homemade Key Lime Pie.

The recipe includes the hand squeezed juice of dozens of Key and Persian limes. She adds a touch of sour cream in the mixture as well to keep it creamy and smooth.

Click here to learn more about Lady Meg’s Cakes.