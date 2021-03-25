Shorty’s Pizza to Be Featured Again on Food Network Friday

SUPERIOR, Wis.– A Superior restaurant is once again going to be featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Show.

We’re talking about Shorty’s Pizza and Smoked Meat on Tower Avenue. It was featured on the popular food show back in 2013 and will return tomorrow night at 8 p.m. to show off Canadian-style eggrolls and cheese and garlic crack bread as they call it.

The owners of shorty’s tell us they filmed the episode over the summer and they’re thrilled to get the extra exposure once again.

“We always seem to get a nice bump when the shows featured,” “t’s awesome for them to choose us and to go around once again,” said Sheilagh Noel, co-owner at Shorty’s Pizza.

Shorty’s wants everybody to come on down for a viewing party at 8 p.m. on Friday. Their egg rolls and crack bread will be half-price.