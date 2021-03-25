Silver Bay, Hayward Communities Mourn the Loss of Beloved Pastor

Pastor Stew was 41-Years-Old, A Cause of Death is Unknown

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Two Northland communities are mourning the loss of someone who gave so much and supported those around him.

Stewart Carlson, better known as Pastor Stew, unexpectedly passed away earlier this week at the age of 41.

He started his work in the small Minnesota community of Lamberton.

His calling eventually led him to the North Shore community of Silver Bay, where he connected with nearly every resident, young or old.

Residents say Pastor Stew had a strong connection with his community.

“Pastor Stew missed very few high school sporting events away or at home. After leaving Silver Bay, he would return every two to three weeks to visit many of his friends both young and old. His passing has left a huge void in the communities of Silver Bay and Hayward,” said Gary Zinter, a member of Silver Bay’s Sychar Lutheran Church.

Pastor Stew left his congregation in Silver Bay 15 months ago.

Since January of 2020, he served as the pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in the community of Hayward, Wisconsin.

The cause of death is unknown.