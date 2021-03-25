St. Scholastica’s Arkhip Ledenkov Becomes Program’s First and Only NCHA Co-Freshman of the Year

He becomes the program’s first and only only honoree as the Saints are heading to the MIAC next season. In only six conference games, Ledenkov finished fifth overall in scoring with eight goals and three assists. He was also named to the All-Freshman Team, along with his twin brother Filimon, who led all NCHA freshman with 12 points.