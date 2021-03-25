UMD Men’s Hockey Set to Battle Michigan in Regional Semi-Finals

Puck drop Friday at the Scheels Arena is set for 3 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The last time the UMD men’s hockey team faced Michigan, Kyle Schmidt scored the overtime game winner to give the Bulldogs their first ever national championship back in 2011. Fast forward ten years later, and the two teams will clash once again.

The Bulldog make their return to the NCAA tournament to defend the back-to-back titles they never lost last season. And it helps that they’ve got several players who have some big game experience.

“There’s maybe a little bit more of that understanding of what it’s about and what it takes to get to the finish line. And they’ve also gone through games where they know the ups and downs of the games at this time. I think everyone this time of the year wants to play their best hockey and sometimes, that’s hard to go because of your opponent. And you got to live with the momentum swings, the ups and downs, and you just got to stay with the game and I think that’s probably the biggest thing our guys have learned,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

“We’re obviously really excited. Last year for everyone was kind of a drag. But we’re the last team to do this so we got that swagger and we got that experience and everything. We’re excited to get back into it and play tourney hockey,” said team captain Noah Cates.

But this Michigan squad is nothing to mess with. The Wolverines are top ten in the country in offense and defense, surprinsingly led by the best freshman class in the NCAA.

“They’ve got some guys that can make plays with the puck. They’ve got really good poise. They’ve got good hockey instincts. They can play the game with pace. I know the young guys are getting a lot of attention, but they’ve got some older guys there, too, that can make a difference, too. Tape is tape. It’s a little bit different when you get on the rink,” Sandelin said.

“I think a big thing is kind of frustrating them and not getting frustrated and just sticking with the game. Getting pucks low, chipping it behind them and just making little hits, making little bumps that will just knock them off their speed or kind of frustrate them,” said Cates.

Puck drop Friday at the Scheels Arena is set for 3 p.m.