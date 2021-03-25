Walz: Minnesotans 16 Years Old and Older Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Tomorrow, Governor Walz will announce that all Minnesotans 16 years of age and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination beginning Tuesday, March 30.

The final eligibility expansion comes as the federal government has promised an increased supply of vaccines by April, and as Minnesota has become a national leader in getting shots.

According to the governor’s office, the Walz-Flanagan Administration will be directing providers to prioritize vaccine appointments for older Minnesotans, those with underlying health conditions, and those in frontline jobs. Providers will then have the flexibility to provide available appointments to other eligible Minnesotans.

“We worked hard to vaccinate Minnesotans sooner than we originally projected, and we have made tremendous progress getting vaccines to Minnesotans who need them most. Now, it’s time to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as quickly as possible to end this pandemic,” said Walz.

Governor Walz will address Minnesotans live on Friday at 11:30 a.m.