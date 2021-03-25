Zoomobile Goes Virtual Because of Pandemic

The Lake Superior Zoo’s Zoomobile is going virtual this year.

In a typical year, the Zoomobile goes across the Northland to reach educational programming to thousands of people.

However, because of the pandemic, this year’s Zoomobile will be a virtual experience and is free of charge to all schools, families, and anyone who wants to learn about animals and nature.

The zoo will provide videos, discussion questions, and worksheets through the Zoomobile outreach program.

“The goal of the Lake Superior Zoo is to teach people about science and how they can help animals that we share our planet with so if they can’t visit us, we hope that we can connect them with our animals wherever they are,” said Sarah Wilcox, the director of education for the Lake Superior Zoo.

The programs are designed for those grades K through 5.