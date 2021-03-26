20th Annual Polar Plunge Begins Saturday

Donations are expected to exceed $90,000.

DULUTH, Minn. – Organizers and volunteers are putting the finishing touches on the setup for the upcoming Polar Plunge event on Saturday at noon.

Due to the pandemic, the plunge was pushed back a month.

Right now, just over 400 participants will be running into the chilly waters of Lake Superior.

Donations are expected to exceed $90,000.

All of the proceeds go towards the Special Olympics of Minnesota.

This year, there will be a few changes made including the location being at Park Point.

“We’ve offered a virtual option for people who would like to do it on their own and not come to the event in-person,” Polar Plunge Co-Event Director, Kean Corkery says. “We only allow thirteen males and thirteen females in the changing tents every fifteen minutes. So 26 people every fifteen minutes to kind of keep down the number of people in the space at one time.”

Organizers also ask that spectators do not attend the event this year.

No shuttles to the site are allowed due to Covid-19.

A Plunge 5k will also be held on Saturday at 9 a.m.

For more details on the event, click here: Duluth Polar Plunge