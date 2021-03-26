Big Daddy’s Burgers Celebrates 20th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. – Big Daddy’s Burgers on Piedmont Avenue is celebrated its 20th anniversary Friday.

During the first portion of the pandemic, the restaurant didn’t do takeout and was shut down completely.

But now that they are back open, owners say the support for their restaurant during these difficult times has been amazing.

“It’s amazing that we’ve made it this long,” said Dave Gonhue, the owner of Big Daddy’s Burgers. “The last year’s been a challenge but we have great support from the people in the neighborhood and all across the city.”

To help celebrate the big day, Big Daddy’s gave away free cupcakes.