Bikes Purchased for Lake Superior Zoo’s Eggstravaganza

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Several local business leaders came to the Walmart in Hermantown today to buy bikes for the Lake Superior Zoo’s annual Eggstravaganza.

At the Golden Egg Hunt for the zoo’s event, there is a chance to win a kid’s bike every hour.

Places like Korner Stores also donated their time and money to help purchase the bikes.

The Duluth Police Department and the Duluth Fire Department also came out to support the efforts to help out the zoo.

“It’s all about making kids happy,” said Mike Letica, a community organizer. “Not everybody can get a bike for Easter, and it’s also about helping the zoo get out there and we all need to support the zoo as a community.”

Eight bikes were purchased. To get a chance to win a bike, go to the Eggstravaganza at the Lake Superior Zoo on Saturday, April 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.