City of Superior to Host Traditional 4th of July Festivities

Mayor Jim Paine says, with the recent drop in cases in Douglas County and an increase in vaccinations, they should be able to have all of their events as scheduled.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The city of Superior will have more of a traditional 4th of July this year.

This includes a fireworks show on Barkers Island.

He says, having all of these events outdoors is also a huge factor.

“It’s just one of the things Superior does best,” Superior Mayor Jim Paine says. “From a parade that gets widespread community participation, all the way to through what I really consider to be the best fireworks show in the upper Midwest.”

Like most events in 2020, the fireworks spectacle and other events were canceled in the city of Superior due to the COVID-19 pandemic.