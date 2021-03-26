City Officials Place Signage at Park Point to Warn Public to Stay Safe

Whether it be aluminum cans or fragments, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers helped to place multiple signs throughout Park Point beach to warn people about potential hazardous materials. The fragments left behind are from dredge material that was placed to assist with beach erosion issues.

City officials say that it’s important to have current signage to warn the public with regards to their safety as well as the safety of their pets.

“The purpose of the signage is to make our residents and our visitors aware of a potential hazard to human health and pet health that we want folks to be aware of and to be wary of so that they won’t be harmed,” said Jim Filby Williams, the director of property, parks and libraries for the City of Duluth.

To date, the Corps of Engineer employees have picked up roughly 20 gallons of can and fragment debris on the beach along with 20 gallons of additional non-dredging-related manmade debris. This is about 1 cubic yard of material.

“The community safety is a top priority for the corps of engineers,” said Corey Weston, the chief of construction and survey for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We’re also working with the city to get the rights of entry in working to approve the cleanup plans as soon as possible.”

And on March 12th, Mayor Emily Larson requested a section 111 study on Park Point. This study authorizes the Corps of Engineers to investigate the impacts of port entries on erosion on Park Point.

If authorized and if able to be funded, the U.S. Corps of Engineers would work closely with the City of Duluth to help come to a solution for the erosion happening.