City of Duluth Urges Proper Road Sand, Salt Disposal at Collection Sites

According to officials, this allows them to properly dispose it, and keep it out of the area's waterways

DULUTH, Minn.- As winter slowly wraps up, people may notice a lot of road sand in their sidewalks and boulevards pushed there by snow plows.

Instead of just throwing it in the trash the City of Duluth is asking people deposit it at one of their road sand collection sites.

According to officials, this allows them to properly dispose it, and keep it out of the area’s waterways.

“Any of the road sand that gets washed when it rains down into the catch basins flow directly into our rivers, lakes-the lake, and streams, and puts a really negative impact on these waterways,” said Ryan Granlund, Utility Program Coordinator.

In addition to a site at Wheeler Field, there are collection sites at Piedmont and Duluth Heights Community Centers, and at Portman and Chester Park.