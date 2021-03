Duluth Marshall Girls Basketball Hold Off Esko to Win Second Straight Section Championship

Senior Gianna Kneepkens led all scorers with 31 points.

ESKO, Minn. – Senior Gianna Kneepkens led all scorers with 31 points as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team held off a late rally from Esko to pick up the win 63-52 in the Section 7AA championship game.

Ava Meierotto chipped in with 14 points to help the Hilltoppers punch their ticket to the state tournament for the second straight year.