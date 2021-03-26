Hermantown Boys Hockey Earns Top Seed in Class A State Tournament

The Hawks will face Dodge County in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – After defeating Duluth Denfeld 7-1 to claim their second straight section 7A title and 11th trip to the state tournament in the past 12 years, the Hermantown boys hockey team earned the No. 1 overall seed in Class A for the state tournament.

The Hawks will face Dodge County in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats finished their season with a 17-3-1 record en route to winning the section 1A title.

Puck drop for the class A quarterfinal will be Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. To view the full class A bracket, visit the MSHSL website.