Michigan Withdraws From NCAA Tournament, UMD Men’s Hockey Advance to Regional Finals

The UMD men's hockey team now moves on to the regional final to face the winner of North Dakota vs. American International.

FARGO, N.D. – It was a shocking start to the NCAA men’s hockey regional tournament as the University of Michigan has withdrawn due to a positive COVID-19 case.

