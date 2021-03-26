Minnesota, Wisconsin Health Centers to Receive Millions in Funding to Expand COVID Vaccine Access

DULUTH, Minn. – Health centers in Cook, Duluth, and Grand Marais, Minnesota as well as Iron River, Wisconsin will receive nearly $10 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan is part of President Biden’s continued efforts to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and services in underserved communities.

According to a recent White House press release, “This funding will expand access to vaccines for vulnerable populations and increase vaccine confidence across the country.”

Some of the health centers that will receive funding in Minnesota and Wisconsin include:

Cook Area Health Services, Inc. – $2,647,500

Lake Superior Community Health Center (Duluth) – $2,297,125

Sawtooth Mountain Clinic, Inc. (Grand Marais) – $1,164,250

The Lakes Community Health Center (Iron River, WI) – $4,672,500

Health centers can utilize the funding to expand vaccinations, testing, and treatment; deliver preventative and primary health care services to higher-risk community members; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), will provide funding starting in April.