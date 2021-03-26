Mont du Lac Resort Announces Last Day of Winter Operations on Sunday
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Mont du Lac Resort announced on Friday that its last day of Winter Operations will be Sunday, March 28.
The resort will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with live music by Todd Michael Jameson from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Base Lodge Deck.
The chair lift and main ski run will be open with lift tickets at only $.99 cents for the day.
Food and beverage operations will also be open.
To prepare for the busy summer season the resort says they are currently offering summer season passes for $49.99 per person.
The Summer Season Pass includes:
- Big Kahuna Waterpark
- OUTTA BOUNDS Summer Slides
- Scenic Chairlift Rides
- Big River Tubing *New for Summer 2021
- Lift Accessed Mountain Biking
- Canoe and Kayak Rentals
- Concerts
- The Slooper Slide
- Disc Golf Courses
- Fishing
- Hiking
The Summer Season Pass is valid Memorial Day through Labor Day and can be purchased on their website at MDLResort.com or by calling the Resort at 218-626-3797.