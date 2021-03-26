Mont du Lac Resort Announces Last Day of Winter Operations on Sunday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Mont du Lac Resort announced on Friday that its last day of Winter Operations will be Sunday, March 28.

The resort will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with live music by Todd Michael Jameson from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Base Lodge Deck.

The chair lift and main ski run will be open with lift tickets at only $.99 cents for the day.

Food and beverage operations will also be open.

To prepare for the busy summer season the resort says they are currently offering summer season passes for $49.99 per person.

The Summer Season Pass includes:

Big Kahuna Waterpark

OUTTA BOUNDS Summer Slides

Scenic Chairlift Rides

Big River Tubing *New for Summer 2021

Lift Accessed Mountain Biking

Canoe and Kayak Rentals

Concerts

The Slooper Slide

Disc Golf Courses

Fishing

Hiking

The Summer Season Pass is valid Memorial Day through Labor Day and can be purchased on their website at MDLResort.com or by calling the Resort at 218-626-3797.