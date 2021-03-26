Mont du Lac Resort Announces Last Day of Winter Operations on Sunday

Site Staff,

Mont Du Lac

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Mont du Lac Resort announced on Friday that its last day of Winter Operations will be Sunday, March 28.

The resort will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with live music by Todd Michael Jameson from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Base Lodge Deck.

The chair lift and main ski run will be open with lift tickets at only $.99 cents for the day.

Food and beverage operations will also be open.

To prepare for the busy summer season the resort says they are currently offering summer season passes for $49.99 per person.

The Summer Season Pass includes:

  • Big Kahuna Waterpark
  • OUTTA BOUNDS Summer Slides
  • Scenic Chairlift Rides
  • Big River Tubing *New for Summer 2021
  • Lift Accessed Mountain Biking
  • Canoe and Kayak Rentals
  • Concerts
  • The Slooper Slide
  • Disc Golf Courses
  • Fishing
  • Hiking

The Summer Season Pass is valid Memorial Day through Labor Day and can be purchased on their website at MDLResort.com or by calling the Resort at 218-626-3797.

Categories: News, News – Latest News, Wisconsin

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90