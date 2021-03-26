Third COVID-19 Variant Detected in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The first Wisconsin case of a potentially more severe COVID-19 variant known that originated in Brazil was confirmed Friday by the state Department of Health Services.

The variant known as the P.1 is believed to spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain of COVID-19.

Wisconsin health officials also said the variant has unique mutations that may make it more difficult for antibodies generated through vaccinations or previous infections to fight it off.

Also on Friday, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a Republican-supported bill that would have required him to submit a plan within three weeks for returning state employees to work out of their offices.